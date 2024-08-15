LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Denzel Bentley vs Derrick Osaze & Aloys vs Birardi's Championship Fights 💥





Join us from Stratford, London as we hear from former world title contender Denzel Bentley & his opponent Derrick Osaze, who both look to climb up the middleweight rankings towards world title contender status. We’ll also hear from the Animal Aloys Junior as he prepares to face the undefeated Oronzo Birardi for the WBA Continental & IBO International championships.

You can watch the full card this Saturday on TNT Sports, from 7pm.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact