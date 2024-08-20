Shakur Stevenson: 'Protecting the '0' is Bad for Boxing' | ATS Fight

Shakur Stevenson talks with Andre Ward about the problem with fighters trying to protect their ‘0’ and how it has caused problems in the sport and is bad for boxing. The duo also talks about how fan and media reaction after a fighter losses is part of the problem. Plus, why they both HATE losing.
Full Interview with Shakur is here: https://youtu.be/lWm_yKmgU7g
