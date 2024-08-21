Home / Boxing Videos / PBC Fight Anniversary: Pacquiao vs Ugas – August 21, 2021

PBC Fight Anniversary: Pacquiao vs Ugas – August 21, 2021

Defying all odds, Yordenis Ugas rewrote history by defending his title against one of the sports all-time greats.

Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas on our YouTube channel for today’s PBC Fight Anniversary: https://youtu.be/fvivm9tWsLs?si=6lPWgfxTGp-96KDR

