PBC Fight Anniversary: Pacquiao vs Ugas – August 21, 2021

Defying all odds, Yordenis Ugas rewrote history by defending his title against one of the sports all-time greats.
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas on our YouTube channel for today’s PBC Fight Anniversary: https://youtu.be/fvivm9tWsLs?si=6lPWgfxTGp-96KDR
#PacquiaoUgas #MannyPacquiao #YordenisUgas
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions