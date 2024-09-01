Home / Boxing Videos / 140lbs Wrecking Machine Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado Signs With Eddie Hearn

140lbs Wrecking Machine Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado Signs With Eddie Hearn

Matchroom Boxing 39 mins ago Boxing Videos



16 fights, 15 KO’s… Ernesto Mercado signs with Matchroom Boxing and eyes Super Lightweight glory. The big punching Mercado sits with Eddie Hearn to unveil the new partnership.

