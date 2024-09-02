Fabian Rojo Vs Alejandro Frias: Zurdo Suffers Shock First Defeat





Recent Matchroom Welterweight recruit Fabian Rojo was dropped twice on the way to suffering the first defeat in his professional career at the hands of of Alejandro Frias on the Pacheco vs Sulecki undercard in LA on Saturday 31 August 2024.

