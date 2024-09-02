Colmenares knocked out Hernandez and is new WBA Fedelatin champion – World Boxing Association

Eddy Colmenares captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin welterweight belt with an impressive win over Jonathan Hernandez on Saturday night at the F.A.B. Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A duel of Venezuelans for the regional belt of the pioneering body ended with a technical knockout in the sixth round in favour of Colmenares after a battle full of action and emotion that kept the audience on their feet.

Colmenares was the forigner since Hernandez lives in Buenos Aires and has made his career there. However, Colmenares’ power was felt early in the fight when he combined to the face of his opponent and sent him to the canvas in the second round.

The 27-year-old fighter knocked Hernandez down again in rounds five and six for the doctor to suggest a stoppage and the referee made the decision due to the loser’s poor physical condition.

Colmenares improved his record to 9 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 9 knockouts, while Hernandez now has 14 wins, 1 loss and 9 knockouts.