LIVE Weigh-In! Sam Noakes vs Gianluca Ceglia for the EBU European Lightweight Championship 💥





Join us from Stratford, London as we see the EBU European Lightweight Champion Sam Noakes weigh-in ahead of his title defence against former European champion Gianluca Ceglia. You’ll also see Masood Abdulah as he prepares to fight for the vacant Commonwealth Featherweight Championship, George Stewart, Steven Cairns, Luke McCormack, Joshua Frankham, Charlie Hickford & more as they weigh-in ahead of another night of championship boxing in York Hall.

You can watch the full card this Saturday on TNT Sports, from 7pm.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact