Canelo Alvarez Busts Up Billy Joe Saunders: Canelo Vs Saunders Full Fight





We go back to May 8 2021 at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas as Canelo Alvarez faced the previously unbeaten Billy Joe Saunders for the WBC, WBA and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles. As predicted, by the Mexican King, Canelo broke down Saunders that stemmed from a vicious uppercut that caused an eye injury. Watch back the fight in full.

The next test for Canelo sees unbeaten Edgar Berlanga challenge for the 168 crown live on DAZN!

