'This was the best Canelo fight in years' – Beyond the Bell





Todd Grisham, Sergio Mora and Chris Mannix are joined by Corey Erdman, Gabe Rosado and Danny Jacobs to unpack the action in as Vegas, Nevada as Canelo Alvarez retains his super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#caneloberlanga #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing