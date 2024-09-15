Home / Boxing Videos / 'This was the best Canelo fight in years' – Beyond the Bell

'This was the best Canelo fight in years' – Beyond the Bell

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Todd Grisham, Sergio Mora and Chris Mannix are joined by Corey Erdman, Gabe Rosado and Danny Jacobs to unpack the action in as Vegas, Nevada as Canelo Alvarez retains his super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#caneloberlanga #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Plant vs McCumby FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: September 14, 2024 | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Former super middleweight world champion Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) bounced back from a knockdown …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved