Watch from onstage the final head to head between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois through Eddie Hearn’s perspective.
#shorts #eddiehearn #joshuadubois
Watch from onstage the final head to head between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois through Eddie Hearn’s perspective.
#shorts #eddiehearn #joshuadubois
Tags * Anthony Boxing DANIEL Dubois Eddie Eddie Hearn face final Hearn39s Interview Joshua Matchroom Matchroom Boxing pov
The view from the stage as Josh Warrington and Anto Cacace lock eyes for the …