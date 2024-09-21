Home / Boxing Videos / “I WILL carry on fighting, I'm a WARRIOR!” 🥊 | Anthony Joshua's post-fight press conference

“I WILL carry on fighting, I'm a WARRIOR!” 🥊 | Anthony Joshua's post-fight press conference

Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn & Ben Davison post-fight press conference after Dubois knocked-out Anthony Joshua in round 5 to defend his IBF heavyweight world title.

