On The Ground ep22: Anthony Joshua Vs Daniel Dubois Fight Night





What a dramatic night at Wembley Stadium. Matchroom’s Jamie Ward is back On The Ground following the conclusion of Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois to speak with various guests including Chris Eubank Jr, Moses Itauma, Prince Nazeem Hamed, Frank Warren, Don Charles, Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller, Derek Chisora and many more!

