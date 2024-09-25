WBA Future of Mexican Boxing on October 26 in Mexico City  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Mexican Boxing will be back on October 26th thanks to “Decisión Dividida” and Sport Boxing, with an amateur boxing that will have boxers of different categories participating in this event that will take place in Colonia Escandón, in Mexico City.

Fighters between the ages of 13 and 18 will be fighting in different categories, both male and female. In addition, there will be an elite category between 19 and 40 years of age that will serve as a complement to this great event.

The WBA Future Champions is a program that aims to give activity to young and emerging fighters and has been held in different countries for several years. In Mexico it has been penetrating with force by the hand of great organizers and always having the best talents in the ring.

Fighters who want to participate can fill out the registration form at the following link: