When Dmitry Bivol Handed Canelo Alvarez Second Defeat | Canelo Vs Bivol Full Fight





Ahead of Dmitry Bivol’s Light Heavyweight showdown with Artur Beterbiev, revisit Bivol’s best win to date against pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas on 7 May 2022. The WBA World 175lbs Champ proved his own credentials as one of the best fighters on the planet with the unanamous decision victory and continued on his path to Undisputed glory which will finally be settled on 12 October 2024.

