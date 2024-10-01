Home / Boxing Videos / How to Beat: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

How to Beat: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Darren Barker and Ade Oladipo unpack the ways in which the undisputed light heavyweight clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will be won on October 12, live on DAZN. Sign up now on DAZN.com 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Presented By William Hill.

