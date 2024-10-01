Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud IBO World Super-Bantamweight Title Fight 💥

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 10 mins ago Boxing Videos



Join us in Birmingham for the Launch Press Conference of Liam Davies’ IBO World Super-Bantamweight Title defence against the undefeated Shabaz Masoud. We’ll hear from both fighters as they continue their fierce rivalry that blew up earlier in the year.

Tickets are on sale from 10am tomorrow at AXS.com.

