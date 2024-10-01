LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud IBO World Super-Bantamweight Title Fight 💥





Join us in Birmingham for the Launch Press Conference of Liam Davies’ IBO World Super-Bantamweight Title defence against the undefeated Shabaz Masoud. We’ll hear from both fighters as they continue their fierce rivalry that blew up earlier in the year.

Tickets are on sale from 10am tomorrow at AXS.com.

