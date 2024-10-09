Home / Boxing Videos / Skye Nicolson Sharpens The Tools For Raven Chapman Fight In Riyadh 🧰

Skye Nicolson Sharpens The Tools For Raven Chapman Fight In Riyadh 🧰

WBC World Featherweight Champion Skye Nicolson is on fire just days out from her defence against unbeaten Raven Chapman. Watch as she fine tunes at the Mike Tyson gym in Riyadh before Saturday’s showdown!

