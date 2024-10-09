Bivol and Beterbiev made their official arrivals in Riyadh  – World Boxing Association

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev made their official arrivals in Riyadh for their bout next Saturday for the undisputed light heavyweight title, which will be the highlight of the Riyadh Season event.

In an event that had a great display of technology and production, both fighters made their official arrivals walking along a long stage until they reached the photographers and all the public that could go to see the event.

They offered statements and posed for the cameras, while assuring to be ready for the most important fight of their careers so far and the possibility of keeping the four belts of the category.

Riyadh has already started to turn up the heat as the days go by and the following events promise more excitement. There is still the press conference, the public training, the weigh-in ceremony and, obviously, the fight next Saturday night.