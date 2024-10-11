Watch the moment Conor Benn arrives in Riyadh and confronts Chris Eubank Jr ahead of his fight against Kamil Szeremeta! Could the pair finally collide in 2025?
#shorts #boxing #eubankjrbenn
Watch the moment Conor Benn arrives in Riyadh and confronts Chris Eubank Jr ahead of his fight against Kamil Szeremeta! Could the pair finally collide in 2025?
#shorts #boxing #eubankjrbenn
Tags * Benn Boxing Chris CLASH Conor cross Eddie Hearn Eubank Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing paths riyadh
Who you got?! #BeterbievBivol | #RiyadhSeason | Oct 12, live on DAZN | @Turki_alalshikh Subscribe …