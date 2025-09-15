Home / Boxing Videos / A tribute to the one and only Ricky Hatton

A tribute to the one and only Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton was a sporting hero, and a boxing icon. A former world champion at two weights, he had a magical way of connecting with his fans, and electrified boxing audiences around the world throughout his incredible career. Ricky Hatton passed away on Sunday September 14, 2025, at the age of 46.

