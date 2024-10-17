LIVE Weigh-In! Sam Gilley vs Jack McGann for the Commonwealth Super-Welterweight Championship 💥





Join us in Bethnal Green as we see the Commonwealth Super-Welterweight Champion Sam Gilley weigh-in ahead of his title defence against former IBO European champion Jack McGann. You’ll also see Tommy Fletcher, Royston Barney-Smith, Courtney Bennett, Nick Webb, Sam King & more as they weigh-in ahead of another night of championship boxing at York Hall.

You can watch the full card tomorrow night from 7pm, live on TNT Sports.

