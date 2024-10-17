Murtazaliev vs. Tszyu FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE | #MurtazalievTszyu





Watch the Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Tim Tszyu Final Press Conference live at 1pm ET/10am PT to hear from the fighters before their matchups on Saturday, October 19, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video for all Prime members.

ABOUT MURTAZALIEV VS. TSZYU:

Murtazaliev vs. Tszyu will headline PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video action as Australian superstar and former world champion Tim Tszyu challenges unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight World Champion Bakhram Murtazaliev in the 12-round main event on Saturday, October 19 live from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the action streaming exclusively on Prime Video for all Prime members in the United States and select countries. Join today or start a free 30-day trial to catch the championship card.

The three-fight lineup will also feature undefeated Cuban prospect Yoenis Tellez battling knockout artist Johan Gonzalez in the 10-round super welterweight co-main event, while undefeated middleweight contender Mateo Tapia steps in to face the hard-hitting Endry Saavedra in the 10-round opening bout.

Prime Video’s exclusive presentation of the PBC Championship Boxing tripleheader on will feature a commentator team that includes Brian Custer on blow-by-blow; Keith Thurman and Brian Campbell with ringside analysis; and Jordan Plant and Claudia Trejos serving as ringside reporters.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and are available through Ticketmaster. The event is promoted by TGB Promotions. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing and Main Events.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

