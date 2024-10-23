Home / Boxing Videos / Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury Face Off To Launch Rematch 👁️👁️

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury Face Off To Launch Rematch 👁️👁️

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



It goes down December 21 in Riyadh! Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury do it again for the World Heavyweight Championship of the World. Watch as the pair came head to head for the first time since the dramatic first fight…

#shorts #usykfury2 #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

#FuryUsyk2 FACE OFF 🔥🔥🔥

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved