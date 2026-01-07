Roy Jones Jr.: “If Teofimo Said That to Me, I'm LAYING HIM OUT Right Now”





Roy Jones Jr. delivers the MOST HEATED moment of the episode, going full old school on Teofimo Lopez after his disrespectful press conference antics towards Shakur Stevenson. Roy explains why fighters in his era wouldn’t let that behavior slide, threatens to “lay Teofimo out” if he got close enough, and breaks down the difference between trash talk and genuine disrespect. Ward can barely contain his laughter as Roy goes off.

