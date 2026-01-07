Han Passes Major Test Against Holm, Retains Her Crown – World Boxing Association

Stephanie Han’s journey in boxing has been filled with challenges from the very beginning, and this weekend she faced one of the toughest of her career against living legend Holly Holm in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The American champion entered the bout to defend her World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title and emerged victorious via technical decision after seven rounds, when an accidental cut forced the fight to go to the scorecards.

A clash of heads opened a cut on Han’s forehead, prompting officials to stop the contest. At the time of the stoppage, the judges’ scores read 69–65, 68–65 and 69–64, all in favor of the champion, who successfully retained her title for the second time.

Han delivered a near-flawless performance, using sharp counterpunching that consistently left Holm without answers throughout the fight. Although the challenger set the pace for much of the bout, the champion responded effectively every time, maintaining control in the exchanges and steadily piling up points on the scorecards to assert her dominance.

It was a commanding showing by the titleholder, whose superiority was clear and only interrupted by the accidental head clash that prevented the fight from continuing.

With the victory, Han preserved her undefeated record, improving to 12 wins, including three by knockout. Holm, meanwhile, saw her record move to 34 wins, three losses and three draws.