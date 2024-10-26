“I'd Love To Give Teofimo Lopez An Ass Kicking!”- Jack Catterall, Regis Prograis & Eddie Hearn React





Hear from Jack Catterall, Regis Prograis, Eddie Hearn and Sam Jones following the 12 round Super Lightweight clash in Manchester where ‘El Gato’ moved one step closer to another shot at World honours whilst former two time World Champ ‘The Rougarou’ admitting his pro career could be coming to an end.

#CatterallPrograis #Boxing #eddiehearn

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.