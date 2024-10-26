Home / Boxing Videos / “I'd Love To Give Teofimo Lopez An Ass Kicking!”- Jack Catterall, Regis Prograis & Eddie Hearn React

“I'd Love To Give Teofimo Lopez An Ass Kicking!”- Jack Catterall, Regis Prograis & Eddie Hearn React

Matchroom Boxing



Hear from Jack Catterall, Regis Prograis, Eddie Hearn and Sam Jones following the 12 round Super Lightweight clash in Manchester where ‘El Gato’ moved one step closer to another shot at World honours whilst former two time World Champ ‘The Rougarou’ admitting his pro career could be coming to an end.

