Man In The Mirror 🪞 Naoya Inoue Finishes Camp For Picasso World Title Fight

Watch as Undisputed Super Bantamweight King Naoya Inoue shakes out at the iconic Mike Tyson Gym in Riyadh to finish his preparation for Saturday’s World Title defence vs David Picasso.
#shorts #naoyainoue #boxing
Watch as Undisputed Super Bantamweight King Naoya Inoue shakes out at the iconic Mike Tyson Gym in Riyadh to finish his preparation for Saturday’s World Title defence vs David Picasso.
#shorts #naoyainoue #boxing
Tags * Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results CAMP Eddie Hearn Fight finishes Inoue Live Boxing MAN Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Mirror NAOYA Picasso title WORLD
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …