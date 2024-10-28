'I Beat All Champions At 130' Ray Ford On Upcoming Super Feather Debut





Exclusive access In Camp with former WBA World Featherweight Champion Ray Ford ahead of his ring return on November 9 in Philadelphia on the undercard of Jaron Ennis and Jesse Rodriguez. The Savage is making his official debut at 130lbs as he begins the path to becoming a two-weight World Champion, with Puerto Rican southpaw Orlando Gonzalez serving up his first challenge at Super Featherweight.

