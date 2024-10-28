Cudos demolished Zuniga and retained her WBA Fedelatin crown  – World Boxing Association

Argentine Sol Cudos retained her World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin minimum belt by defeating Venezuelan Johanna Zuniga by technical knockout in the fifth round on Saturday night.

The headquarters of the Argentine Boxing Federation in Buenos Aires was the venue where the home fighter put on a dominant performance to end the bout before it was even halfway through.

The 27-year-old boxer looked very strong against an experienced challenger like Zuniga and was able to settle the bout easily to continue to move up in her career and get closer to a world title shot.

With the win, Cudos’ record stands at 9 wins, no losses, 2 draws and 3 knockouts, while Zuniga dropped to 18 wins, 8 losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts.