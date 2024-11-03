Home / Boxing Videos / GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS | Floyd Schofield vs. Telles Giron

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS | Floyd Schofield vs. Telles Giron

Golden Boy Boxing 32 mins ago Boxing Videos



The undefeated Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield Jr. (17-0, 12 KOs) of Austin, Texas will make his anticipated return to the ring in a 12-round fight against the gritty Rene “El Bravo” Tellez Girón (20-3, 13 KOs) of Querétaro, Mexico, for the WBA International Lightweight Title. The event, presented in association with Davies Entertainment, is scheduled to take place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, November 2, and exclusively broadcast worldwide on DAZN starting at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET.

#goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #floydschofield #pressconference #liveondazn

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

We have a SLUGFEST! 🔥

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved