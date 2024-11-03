'I Want Joshua Buatsi & David Morrell' In Camp With KO Artist Khalil Coe





USWBC Light Heavyweight Champion Khalil Coe is quickly cementing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing. Big Steppa has knocked out his last five opponents in devastating fashion and returns to the ring on the undercard of Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian on November 9, 2024 in his toughest test to date. Coe will defend his title against Manuel Gallegos but has sent out a warning to his fellow 175lb fighters. He’s making it clear, he is coming for them all. Exclusive in camp feature with the 28-year-old out now!

