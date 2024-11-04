Home / Boxing Videos / GABRIELA FUNDORA MAKES HISTORY 👑 | FULL CARD HIGHLIGHTS

GABRIELA FUNDORA MAKES HISTORY 👑 | FULL CARD HIGHLIGHTS

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Highlights from the undercard of Floyd Schofield vs. Rene Giron in Las Vegas where Gabriela Fundora became the youngest undisputed champion in boxing.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Two Kings: Boots Ennis & Bam Rodriguez Are Set To ROCK Philadelphia

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis takes on Karen Chukhadzhian and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez meets Pedro Guevara on …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved