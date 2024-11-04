Conor Wallace signs promotional deal with Matchroom, Goldstar & Tasman Fighters

Matchroom Boxing, in partnership with Goldstar Promotions and Tasman Fighters, is delighted to announce the signing of Conor Wallace.

The Australian-based Irishman, who boasts an impressive 14-1 record with 10 victories coming by the way of knockout, is considered to be one of the most exciting Light-Heavyweights on the planet.

Ranked No.2 by the IBF, the 28-year-old Newry-born southpaw is favourably placed across the 175lbs weight class with the WBO placing him at No.5 and the WBC listing Wallace at No.6.

Wallace – who fights next on December 11, live on DAZN – is determined to close in on a world title shot in a division that is almost certain to open up in 2025.

“I’m very excited,” said Wallace. “I’ve dreamt about being a World Champion since I was a young boy. That is my ultimate goal.

“I’m looking forward to some huge nights ahead with Matchroom, Tasman Fighters and Goldstar – and I’m fully focused on the job at hand on December 11.”

Billed as a “Christmas Cracker” Down Under, Wallace will be hoping to spread some early festive cheer when he faces South Africa’s Asemahle “The Predator” Wellem, headlining at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia – a hometown venue where Wallace has won on all five previous visits via stoppages.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “This is a fantastic signing for us – and one we are thrilled to be working alongside Mick Francis at Tasman Fighters and Spencer Brown at Goldstar.

“There is no denying Conor’s ability and certainly it is going to be hard to stop him. I can see an incredibly bright future for him in the ring and there are many big fights ahead in a division that promises to deliver more fireworks in 2025.”

Spencer Brown, Founder of Goldstar Promotions, said: “I’m very happy to be working with Eddie and Mick to help guide Conor, who promises to become a future a world champion in the sport.

“He is an incredibly skilled and talented fighter – and one I am genuinely excited to be sharing this journey with.

“His stock is already very high Down Under and on December 11, I believe the entire boxing world will put be on notice. Conor is coming for it all.”

Tasman Fighters promoter Mick Francis added: “Having Eddie Hearn and Spencer Brown supporting Tasman Fighters and Conor Wallace is a game changer.

“I can’t think of a better partnership in boxing and gives Conor the opportunity to fight here in Australia and around the world as the home side. We are all looking forward to the future.”

Joining Wallace on the December 11 bill is unbeaten Heavyweight Justis Huni (10-0, 5 KOs), who takes on Argentina southpaw Leandro ‘La Bestia’ Robutti (11-6, 8 KOs) over eight rounds.