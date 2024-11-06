Stanionis-Giyasov Purse bid to be held on November 19  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee granted an extra deadline for the purse bid of the mandatory bout between welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis and challenger Shakhram Giyasov, which was originally scheduled for November 8.

Both teams requested an extension of the deadline and the pioneer body decided to approve it, so now the purse biddate has been moved to November 19.

It is expected that both parties can agree and close the deal so that the fight for the 147 lbs. world title can take place. Otherwise, the auction will be held for the new date agreed under the internal rules of the organization.

Stanionis has already met his deadline to face the mandatory challenger and must defend against the best ranked in the category, which in this case is Giyasov.