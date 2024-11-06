Two Kings First Face Off: Boots Vs Chukhadzhian & Bam Vs Guevara

Watch as Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez come head to head with their respective mandatory challengers Karen Chukhadzhian and Pedro Guevara to launch fight week in Philly!
#shorts #boxing
