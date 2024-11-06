Home / Boxing Videos / Two Kings First Face Off: Boots Vs Chukhadzhian & Bam Vs Guevara

Two Kings First Face Off: Boots Vs Chukhadzhian & Bam Vs Guevara

Matchroom Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch as Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez come head to head with their respective mandatory challengers Karen Chukhadzhian and Pedro Guevara to launch fight week in Philly!

#shorts #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

The Man Who Shaped Mike Tyson | The ART OF WARD

In an emotional and candid conversation, Mike Tyson reflects on his deep bond with his …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved