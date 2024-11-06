Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Jose Ramirez vs Antonio Orozco! Ramirez Is All ACTION vs. Fellow Chicanos! (FULL FIGHT)

Throwback | Jose Ramirez vs Antonio Orozco! Ramirez Is All ACTION vs. Fellow Chicanos! (FULL FIGHT)

Golden Boy Boxing



WBC Super Lightweight World Title Is On The Line Here As Jose Ramirez Makes First Title Defense In Front Of Hometown Crowd!
Ramirez Steps Back In The Ring As The Co-Main Event Under Zurdo Ramirez vs Chris Billam Smith In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of The Latino Card Nov. 16th, 2024! Ramirez will take on hungry, undefeated, Arnold Barboza!

Jose Ramirez vs Antonio Orozco
Sept. 14th, 2018 – Save Mart Arena, Fresno, CA – #RamirezOrozco

