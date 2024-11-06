Throwback | Jose Ramirez vs Antonio Orozco! Ramirez Is All ACTION vs. Fellow Chicanos! (FULL FIGHT)

WBC Super Lightweight World Title Is On The Line Here As Jose Ramirez Makes First Title Defense In Front Of Hometown Crowd!
Ramirez Steps Back In The Ring As The Co-Main Event Under Zurdo Ramirez vs Chris Billam Smith In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of The Latino Card Nov. 16th, 2024! Ramirez will take on hungry, undefeated, Arnold Barboza!
Jose Ramirez vs Antonio Orozco
Sept. 14th, 2018 – Save Mart Arena, Fresno, CA – #RamirezOrozco
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #jose #eljefe #ramirez #fresno #antonio #orozco #rgba #goldenboy #sports #freefight #throwback #tbt #full #fight #fullfight #free
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl