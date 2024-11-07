Roy Jones Jr. Unpacks Joining ATS Fight, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson & His Pensacola Roots





In this exclusive and candid interview, Andre Ward sits down with the newest member of the All The Smoke Fight family, Roy Jones Jr.— a hall of famer and one of the greatest boxers of all time. Roy shares why he decided to join the ATS Fight team, offering fans a unique perspective on the world of combat sports and what he hopes to bring to the table as part of this exciting new venture.

Throughout the conversation, Roy and Andre break down next weekend’s highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight on Netflix. With decades of experience in the ring, Roy gives his expert analysis on the showdown between the YouTube star-turned-boxer and the iconic Mike Tyson—delving into the strengths, weaknesses, and what to expect from both fighters in this mega-fight. No one would know better than the last man to fight ‘Iron’ Mike.

But this interview is about more than just boxing. In a rare moment, Roy opens up his home in Pensacola, Florida, giving us an inside look at his country lifestyle. From his childhood roots to the values that shaped him, Roy talks about his upbringing in Pensacola and how his hometown mentality influenced his approach to both life and boxing.

In addition, Roy and Andre discuss the state of boxing today. They touch on the growing issue of fighters avoiding big challenges, the lack of competition in certain weight classes, and what’s missing in modern boxing. Roy also reflects on some of the greatest to ever do it, sharing stories about looking up to Muhammad Ali.

One of the most touching moments comes when Andre Ward opens up about how he looked up to Roy as a young fighter, idolizing him and learning from his techniques and mindset.

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:00:30) – Joining ATS Fight

(00:01:30) – What’s Missing From Boxing

(00:05:50) – Mike Tyson Exhibition

(00:09:10) – Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

(00:10:30) – Today’s Fighters Ducking

(00:15:45) – Country Mentality, Pensacola Upbringing

(00:20:30) – Muhammad Ali & Michael Jordan

(00:24:30) – Andre Idolizing Roy

(00:31:19) – END

