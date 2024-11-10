Zaquin Moses vs Michael Ruiz (Boots & Bam Undercard) Matchroom Boxing 17 mins ago Boxing Videos Shakur Stevenson’s cousin Zaquin Moses marks his pro debut with a convincing points win over Michael Ruiz on the Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez double header in Philly on Saturday 9 November 2024. #Boxing #BeforeTheBell #DennisThompson * Bam Boots Boots Ennis Boxing Matchroom Boxing MICHAEL MOSES Ruiz Shakur Stevenson undercard Zaquin Zaquin Moses 2024-11-10 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest