Paul vs. Tyson: Andre Ward & Matt Barnes Make Their Picks | ALL THE SMOKE Fight





In the latest episode of ALL THE SMOKE Unplugged, Matt Barnes is joined by boxing legend Andre Ward to break down everything about the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson showdown. Andre shares his thoughts on Mike Tyson’s chances of defeating the YouTube star-turned-boxer and why fans shouldn’t write off the boxing icon just yet.

The guys also dive into the ATS team’s fight week plans, as they’ll be on-site for all the action. Plus, Matt and Andre make their predictions for what could be the biggest fight of the year, with Andre explaining why he believes Jake Paul is gunning for a knockout against the legendary ‘Iron’ Mike.

Watch the full ATS Unplugged episode: https://youtu.be/zAJb0q5q-P0

Watch Andre’s interview with Mike Tyson: https://youtu.be/T8jSZ2p3xlQ

