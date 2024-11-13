Two Kings: Jaron Ennis & Jesse Rodriguez Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





We recap fight night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday November 9, as Jesse Rodriguez and Jaron Ennis both dealt with their mandatory challengers to set up unifications in 2025. Back stage access and new ringside angles from another big night on the East Coast for two of the most skilled fighters on the planet.

#JaronEnnis #JesseRodriguez #Boxing

