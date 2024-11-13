Home / Boxing News / Gutierrez and Flores live on the WBA’s official YouTube channel on Friday – World Boxing Association

Veteran Roger Gutierrez and Moises Flores will face each other on Friday for the NABA lightweight title, an entity attached to the World Boxing Association (WBA). The event will take place in Maracaibo, Venezuela, and will put two fighters of great trajectory face to face. 

The Venezuelan Gutierrez will be at home with a great opportunity to win the regional belt, but he will have to overcome the Mexican, who has extensive experience and is characterized by his toughness. 

The fight will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the pioneer organization: World Boxing Association. 

Flores is not on his best streak, but in his career he has always proven to be dangerous and has fought good caliber opponents such as Guillermo Rigondeaux or Paulus Ambunda. 

The countdown for the fight has already begun and tomorrow they will step on the scales to mark the 135 pounds. Once this step is passed, both will be qualified for Friday’s bout.

Gutierrez has a record of 28 wins, 6 losses, 1 draw and 21 knockouts, while Flores has 26 wins, 8 losses, 1 draw and 17 knockouts.


