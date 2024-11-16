HIGHLIGHTS! William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer go to WAR! 🔥

Frank Bruno in the present day I saw a thread on the Betfred group the other day asking people how they thought Bruno would do if he was around today and against Joshua, Fury etc ... […]

Andre Ward DESERVED a Canelo fight! Ward deserved that multi-million dollar pay day for all he put into the sport at the highest level. Man, I wished he stuck around longer to get that. […]

Ring Magazine sold to Turki Alalshikh Just seen this. A long time since I bought a hard copy but still refer to their ratings for definitive view. Not sure how I feel about it being on... […]

Zurdo Ramirez v Chris Billam-Smith Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GcEZvo_WkAA-TlR?format=jpg&name=900x900 zurdo ramirez v chris billam-smith jose ramirez v arnold barboza ... […]

Deontay Wilder claims he unknowingly fought his last two bouts with a broken arm. Primo will love this! Deontay Wilder claims he unknowingly fought his last two bouts with a broken arm. "I broke my arm way back in November... […]

Ward v Crawford sparring! Did you guys see this? This is an edited made for viewers sparring session between Andre Ward and Terence Crawford. This was done about 3 months ago... […]

Ike Ibeabuchi comeback! Unbeaten 20-0 heavyweight Ike Ibeabuchi is set to return to the ring after a staggering 25-year hiatus. The hard-hitting Nigerian will make a... […]

O'Shaquie Foster v Robson Conceicao II Took place Saturday night over on Espn+. Thought it was actually a decent fight and much better than the first. Both made adjustments with Conceicao... […]

Liam Davies v Shabaz Masoud When Liam Davies and Shabaz Masoud fight in Birmingham on Saturday, it will be a match first made long ago back in Shropshire. On Saturday, at the... […]

Brad Pauls v Denzel Bentley Brad Pauls is targeting a world middleweight title shot after his fight with Denzel Bentley next month. Pauls, 31, is the reigning British... […]

Amazing how Joshua chickened out of the Wilder fight! He mentions everyone aside from Deontay Wilder, even to this day. lolol.... […]

Are fans getting fights forced on us that we do not want to see? There are big fights that are being touted that are clearly ridiculous and no real fan wants to see however because it is being pushed by the boxers,... […]

Naoya Inoue v Sam Goodman Japanese world champion Naoya Inoue will defend his undisputed super-bantamweight titles against Sam Goodman on 24 December in Tokyo. Undefeated... […]

Jack Catterall v Regis Prograis “The 140 division is stacked with a lot of great fighters, so I find myself now fit and well, past the periods of inactivity and ready to fight and... […]