Roy Jones Jr. Reacts To Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson | ALL THE SMOKE Fight

On the latest episode of ALL THE SMOKE Unplugged, boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. sits down with Matt Barnes to discuss the aftermath of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. In this clip, Roy breaks down Tyson’s performance in the ring and addresses the backlash surrounding the fight.
Roy compares Tyson’s performance to when they fought four years ago and explains the differences he saw. He also defends Tyson, clapping back at the critics and giving him credit for completing 8 rounds at 58 years old.
Plus, Roy takes us behind the scenes of fight week, sharing what it was like for him leading up to the event and his experience calling the fight.
Watch the full ATS Unplugged episode:
