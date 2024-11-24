Home / Boxing Videos / A 10-Year Rivalry: Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai – Make the Days Count

A 10-Year Rivalry: Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai – Make the Days Count

DAZN Boxing 8 hours ago Boxing Videos



Go behind-the-scenes as Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai prepare for their flyweight showdown, November 30, live on DAZN.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #EdwardsYafai

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

BRANDON ADAMS VS. ANDREAS KATZOURAKIS | OVERTIME BOXING 11 FIGHT NIGHT LIVESTREAM

November 22, 2024 — Brandon Adams vs. Andreas Katzourakis: Overtime Boxing 11 live from Atlanta, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved