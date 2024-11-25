Team GB Olympian Pat Brown Signs With Matchroom Boxing

Team GB Olympian Pat Brown has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make his highly anticipated professional debut at Cruiserweight in 2025.

Manchester’s Brown, who will be trained by Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis at the V.I.P Gym in Astley alongside Matchroom stablemates Jack Catterall, Cameron Vuong and Conner Tudsbury, broke into the Great Britain set-up in 2022 with his heavy-handed, all-action style.

The 25-year-old, born and raised in Sale, began his boxing journey at Sale West Amateur Boxing Club – the same club where British legend Ricky Hatton honed is craft – after discovering his love for boxing as a hyperactive seven-year-old.

By 2019, Brown was a two-time North West Champion. He joined the famous Moss Side Fire Station boxing club in 2021 at the age of 20, winning the Heavyweight Title at the England Boxing National Amateur Championships that year.

Manchester United fanatic Brown was awarded a place on the GB Boxing Podium Squad the following year and won his second National Championships, establishing himself as one of the most exciting talents coming out of the GB set-up.

Now managed by Sam Jones, Brown secured his place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after defeating Poland’s Mateusz Berenicki in March earlier this year. He exited the games in the opening around against Brazil’s Pan American Games and World Championship silver medallist Keno Machado.

“Since meeting with Eddie and Frank for the first time, it was clear that our visions aligned,” said Brown. “Matchroom were always my first choice, but you have to weigh up all of your options. After really exciting discussions about the future, it was a no brainer to go with them.

“They are at the pinnacle of boxing and have a great stable of fighters, and I am excited to be the next generation to dominate over the next decade. I believe I have the best team next to me in Eddie and Frank to help me achieve this.

“There’s some huge fights to be made and my dreams have always been to sell out arenas, to bring back them Ricky Hatton days in Manchester. That’s what always gets me going, to have some good wars and good boxing fights. Watch this space, I’ll be coming for it all.”

“This is a signing that I’m incredibly excited about,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “All of us at Matchroom truly believe that Pat Brown has it in him to become a star of British Boxing.

“With Pat’s all-action aggressive style inside the ring and down to earth personality outside of the ring I’m confident that he can bring back the massive nights to Manchester. He’s an incredibly popular young man and has the ability to sell-out arenas in Manchester and beyond in years to come.

“This is going to be a special journey, and Pat has a very experienced team around him in Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis. We can’t wait to get things underway with Pat in 2025. Watch him fight live around the world on DAZN.”

“I’m delighted and excited to get the deal done between Matchroom and Pat,” Sam Jones. “Pat is without a doubt the biggest signing coming out the Team GB squad, so this is a huge coup for Matchroom.

“Pat has a style that’s going to bring back the glory days to Manchester and British Boxing. He’s a down to earth young man that a lot of people will relate to. I’m so excited to get this journey started.”

You can follow Brown’s journey on Instagram: patbrown_