Katie Taylor's Redemption Over Chantelle Cameron | Taylor Vs Cameron 2 Full Fight





After suffering her first career defeat in May 2023 at the hands of Chantelle Cameron, Katie Taylor levelled the score just six months later to land the Undisputed Super Lightweight crown via majority decision back at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday 25 November 2023. Will we see a trilogy?

