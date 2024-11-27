CHISORA AND WALLIN SET FOR ‘LAST DANCE’ MANCHESTER SHOWDOWN

A MIGHTY CLASH of the heavyweights will take place at the Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday February 8 when Derek Chisora enters into his 49th professional fight against Otto Wallin.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday 29th November, from 10:00 am.

Watch the ‘Last Dance’ Chisora vs Wallin live on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland.

British stalwart Chisora, fresh from winning a unanimous decision over Joe Joyce in London back in July, gets to tick a wish off his publicised bucket list for the conclusion of his career by fighting in Manchester and he will get to do it at the recently opened largest arena in Europe, situated on the Etihad Campus.

The two-time world title challenger, 40, has won two in a row since his second world championship tilt against Tyson Fury in December 2022, having previously been outpointed by Vitali Klitschko for the WBC belt in 2012.

His current record stands at 35-13 (23 KOs), with Chisora having fought the vast majority of heavyweight champions and contenders across since beginning his career in 2007. He fought Fury on three occasions, Dillian Whyte twice, Joseph Parker twice, Kubrat Pulled twice, Oleksandr Usyk, David Price, Carlos Takam, Agit Kabayel and David Haye amongst many others.

Wallin, 27-2 (15 KOs), who resides in New York, is battling his way back into heavyweight contention following his defeat to Anthony Joshua, which featured as part of Riyadh Season in December of last year.

The 34-year-old from Sweden came into the fight off the back of a strong victory over Murat Gassiev in Antalya, Turkey, where he secured a decision over the ferocious punching former cruiserweight world champion.

The Gassiev win was the culmination of a six-fight winning streak for Wallin – which included a success over Dominic Breazeale – following a major step-up in September 2015 when he took on Tyson Fury in Las Vegas.

It turned out not to be a routine victory for Fury, who was one fight into his trilogy sequence with Deontay Wilder, with the Gypsy King suffering a horrific cut that required 47 stitches and being considered fortunate to make it to the end of the fight.

Derek Chisora, ahead of entering his 49th professional fight, said: “I’ve had some amazing nights in Manchester, both in the ring and in the warehouse raves so was its only right I had one last dance up north. Come February 8th I’m going to be bringing WAR to Wallin, be ready for my penultimate showreel knockout.”

Otto Wallin stated: “I think this is a great fight at the right time for me. I’m looking forward to fighting in Manchester, and I know I’m walking into the Lion’s Den, but I will be ready for it and ready to get the victory!”

This massive event’s chief support is a domestic Light-Heavyweight clash between two former world title challengers, Willy Hutchinson 18-2 (13) and Zach Parker 25-1 (18).

Also featuring is a British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight clash between Jack Rafferty, 24-0 (15) and Kane Gardner, 17-3 (7). Masood Abdulah, 11-0 (7) will defend his Commonwealth title against Manchester’s Zak Miller 14-1 (3), while Stoke’s favourite Nathan Heaney, 18-1-1 (6) will make his return to the ring.

Promoter Frank Warren added: “This is a heavyweight fight I expect to deliver in a big way. Obviously Derek needs absolutely no introductions and fully deserves such a showpiece occasion on a magnificent stage against a top class contender.

“He has stated that he wants to hit a half century of fights and that he wants one of his final two to be in Manchester, so we are delighted to make this possible for him and to stage our first promotion at the impressive Co-op Live arena, which I hope will be packed out for Derek’s 49th fight.

“Otto has been on the brink of heavyweight glory before and backs himself to return to the top table. Unfortunately, he just didn’t get going when he got his big shot at Anthony Joshua, so this presents a major opportunity for Otto to put himself back at the forefront of what is a booming division.”

“This card also features a fantastic undercard. Boxing fans are in for a real treat on February 8th”