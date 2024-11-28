Galal, Kal & Gamal Yafai Save Their Old Amateur Gym! 👏 Matchroom In the Community





Brothers Galal, Kal and Gamal Yafai have teamed up with old coach Frank O’Sullivan to help save their original amateur club, Birmingham City ABC, from extinction and are now providing boxing sessions and mentorship to local kids in the surrounding area. We paid a visit with the brothers, as well as the likes of Conah Walker, Aaron Bowen & Ibraheem Sulaiamaan ahead of their November 30 fight week to see what is happening.

#EdwardsYafai #GalalYafai #InTheCommunity

***

