Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin British heavyweight Derek Chisora will face Sweden's Otto Wallin in Manchester on Saturday, 8 February. A veteran of 48 fights, Chisora will turn... […]

What to Look for When Choosing Boxing Gloves When choosing boxing gloves, it's crucial to focus on comfort, durability, and support. Whether you're hitting the bag or sparring, a well-designed... […]

Meanwhile... in other boxing news (Collazo KO win at 105) Little guys need some love too. ;D While most of the world was watching the Jake Paul - Mike Tyson circus... 105-pound world champion Oscar... […]

Frank Bruno in the present day I saw a thread on the Betfred group the other day asking people how they thought Bruno would do if he was around today and against Joshua, Fury etc ... […]

Andre Ward DESERVED a Canelo fight! Ward deserved that multi-million dollar pay day for all he put into the sport at the highest level. Man, I wished he stuck around longer to get that. […]

Ring Magazine sold to Turki Alalshikh Just seen this. A long time since I bought a hard copy but still refer to their ratings for definitive view. Not sure how I feel about it being on... […]

Zurdo Ramirez v Chris Billam-Smith Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GcEZvo_WkAA-TlR?format=jpg&name=900x900 zurdo ramirez v chris billam-smith jose ramirez v arnold barboza ... […]

Deontay Wilder claims he unknowingly fought his last two bouts with a broken arm. Primo will love this! Deontay Wilder claims he unknowingly fought his last two bouts with a broken arm. "I broke my arm way back in November... […]

Ward v Crawford sparring! Did you guys see this? This is an edited made for viewers sparring session between Andre Ward and Terence Crawford. This was done about 3 months ago... […]

Ike Ibeabuchi comeback! Unbeaten 20-0 heavyweight Ike Ibeabuchi is set to return to the ring after a staggering 25-year hiatus. The hard-hitting Nigerian will make a... […]

O'Shaquie Foster v Robson Conceicao II Took place Saturday night over on Espn+. Thought it was actually a decent fight and much better than the first. Both made adjustments with Conceicao... […]

Liam Davies v Shabaz Masoud When Liam Davies and Shabaz Masoud fight in Birmingham on Saturday, it will be a match first made long ago back in Shropshire. On Saturday, at the... […]

Brad Pauls v Denzel Bentley Brad Pauls is targeting a world middleweight title shot after his fight with Denzel Bentley next month. Pauls, 31, is the reigning British... […]

Amazing how Joshua chickened out of the Wilder fight! He mentions everyone aside from Deontay Wilder, even to this day. lolol.... […]