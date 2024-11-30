Exclusive Reaction With Eddie Hearn, Cameron Vuong & Gavin Gwynne After Close 10 Rounder





We hear from with Eddie Hearn, Cameron Vuong and Gavin Gwynne following the close 10 round decision which went in favour of ‘The One’ in Birmingham. An honest Hearn admits he felt the Merthyr Mexican edged the bout…

#VuongGwynne #Boxing #EddieHearn

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing