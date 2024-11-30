Home / Boxing Videos / Exclusive Reaction With Eddie Hearn, Cameron Vuong & Gavin Gwynne After Close 10 Rounder

Exclusive Reaction With Eddie Hearn, Cameron Vuong & Gavin Gwynne After Close 10 Rounder

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



We hear from with Eddie Hearn, Cameron Vuong and Gavin Gwynne following the close 10 round decision which went in favour of ‘The One’ in Birmingham. An honest Hearn admits he felt the Merthyr Mexican edged the bout…

#VuongGwynne #Boxing #EddieHearn

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

BIG KNOCKOUT 👀🥊

#EdwardsYafai | Live on DAZN Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved